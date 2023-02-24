Guardian Capital LP Purchases 31,156 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,156 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $138.68. The company had a trading volume of 861,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $327.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

About Procter & Gamble



Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

