Guardian Capital LP Purchases 7,587 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.39% of Stantec worth $19,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 45.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Stantec by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 134.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,093. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $61.61.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

