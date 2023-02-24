Guardian Capital LP Sells 1,493 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in McDonald’s by 202.6% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 26.2% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 635,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $146,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,709.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

MCD traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.63. 400,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,447. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.48. The company has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

