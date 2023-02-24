Guardian Capital LP Sells 2,652 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $23,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 120,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 4,391,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,723,000 after acquiring an additional 142,009 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 658,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,939. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.