Guardian Capital LP Sells 55,470 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,470 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises about 4.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.33% of Suncor Energy worth $127,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of SU traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,283. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

