Guardian Capital LP Trims Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,761 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 34,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 405,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,864,000 after purchasing an additional 74,307 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,129,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,780,000 after buying an additional 199,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.87. 158,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

