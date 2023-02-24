Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,591 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 59.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.