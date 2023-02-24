Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,183 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 2.51% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,545.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 22.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

