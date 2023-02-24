Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

