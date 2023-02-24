Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 2.96% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DSU opened at $9.83 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $10.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Stories

