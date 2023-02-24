Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,746,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,266,000 after purchasing an additional 139,829 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,157,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,683,000 after purchasing an additional 189,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

