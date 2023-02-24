Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 101.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 67.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at about $507,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $73.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Articles

