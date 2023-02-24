Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 751,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,581,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance
GBAB opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $21.55.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend
About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
