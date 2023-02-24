Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,556 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 136.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

