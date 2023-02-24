Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 81,176 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,176 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:NSA opened at $40.72 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

