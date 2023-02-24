Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

