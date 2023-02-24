GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Trading 1.7% Higher

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.65. 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,500% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

