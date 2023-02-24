Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.48

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.48 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 28.73 ($0.35). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 28.34 ($0.34), with a volume of 4,199,609 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 23.75 ($0.29).

The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

