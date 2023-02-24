Hansen Technologies Limited (HSN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on March 20th

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSNGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th.

Hansen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.51.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

