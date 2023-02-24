Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Trading Up 0.3%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 10,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 28,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Harbor Custom Development Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46.

Harbor Custom Development Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 31.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harbor Custom Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCDIP Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

