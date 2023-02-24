Hays plc (LON:HAS) Plans GBX 0.95 Dividend

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hays Trading Up 1.1 %

Hays stock opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.45) on Friday. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 98.75 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 139.80 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,323.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price objective on Hays from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

