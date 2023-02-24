HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

