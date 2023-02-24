HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,357 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

