HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,356 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in BCE by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $44.92 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
