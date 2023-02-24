HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,362 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VCR stock opened at $248.38 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $317.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.89.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.