HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 215,000 Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Bakkt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKKT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Bakkt

Bakkt Trading Down 3.3 %

In other news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 20,511 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $30,356.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 442,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Bakkt news, insider Mark Sonbolian Elliot sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 20,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $30,356.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 442,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 594,192 shares of company stock worth $1,009,087. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BKKT opened at $1.48 on Friday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Bakkt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Featured Stories

