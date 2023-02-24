HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 215,000 Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Bakkt at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKKT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company.
Insider Transactions at Bakkt
Bakkt Trading Down 3.3 %
NYSE BKKT opened at $1.48 on Friday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.
Bakkt Company Profile
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bakkt (BKKT)
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.