HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,966,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

XBI opened at $83.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $97.19.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

