HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $210,000 in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.31% of Vuzix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth $119,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 75.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,519 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Vuzix news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,782.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $64,055 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

