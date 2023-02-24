HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $219,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $271.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.79 and its 200 day moving average is $263.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.73.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

