HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,093,000. SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,833,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,548,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 147,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,575,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $148.52 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.20.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
