HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $41.82 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

