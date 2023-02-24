HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BME. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 597.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BME opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

