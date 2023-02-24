HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 24,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 111.8% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $205.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $200.09 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.79. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

