HC Wainwright Boosts BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $79.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.88.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTAI opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $855.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $142,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.