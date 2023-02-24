Head-To-Head Comparison: ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) & SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) and ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of ODP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of ODP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and ODP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGNA Sports United $1.06 billion 1.59 -$613.33 million N/A N/A ODP $8.47 billion 0.26 -$208.00 million ($2.28) -20.82

Risk & Volatility

ODP has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ODP has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SIGNA Sports United and ODP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00 ODP 0 1 0 0 2.00

SIGNA Sports United presently has a consensus target price of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. ODP has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.63%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than ODP.

Profitability

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and ODP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A ODP -1.48% 14.35% 4.66%

Summary

ODP beats SIGNA Sports United on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGNA Sports United

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About ODP

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services. The Retail segment includes a chain of retail store that sell office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, cleaning, breakroom and facilities products, personal protective equipment, and office furniture. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.