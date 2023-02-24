Head-To-Head Comparison: Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) vs. Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $101.28 million 3.09 $4.05 million $0.08 76.88 Broadway Financial $37.46 million 2.64 $5.64 million $0.08 16.25

Profitability

Broadway Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 3.99% 1.21% 0.16% Broadway Financial 14.99% 4.24% 0.48%

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Bancorp and Broadway Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

