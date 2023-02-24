Head-To-Head Contrast: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) & Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Impac Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -26.97 Impac Mortgage $66.32 million 0.12 -$3.88 million ($1.18) -0.32

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Impac Mortgage. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impac Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Impac Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.46%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Impac Mortgage -21.17% -1,309.14% -7.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust beats Impac Mortgage on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing, and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

