Head to Head Survey: Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Elevate Credit and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Elevate Credit currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.99%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Elevate Credit.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit -13.64% -24.09% -5.15% Bit Digital -137.38% -33.20% -30.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elevate Credit and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Elevate Credit and Bit Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $416.64 million 0.14 -$33.60 million ($2.12) -0.87 Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.18 $4.86 million ($0.75) -1.83

Bit Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elevate Credit. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevate Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Elevate Credit has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.53, meaning that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Elevate Credit

(Get Rating)

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Bit Digital

(Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.