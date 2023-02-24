Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,569 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

Insider Activity

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

