Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.13 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.13 billion and $35.79 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00082134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00057512 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001118 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001842 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,350,365,648 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,350,365,647.718018 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08261659 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $49,373,136.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

