HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Down 1.5%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32.25 ($0.39). 40,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 598,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.75 ($0.39).

HeiQ Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.68 million, a PE ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at HeiQ

In other news, insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($33,718.69). Corporate insiders own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

