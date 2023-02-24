Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Heritage Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.30 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 202,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $396,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,811,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,785.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 107.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,666 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.