Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.51.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,076,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,905,094.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,662,036. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

