Heritage Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.13.

