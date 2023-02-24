Heritage Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 200,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 188,085 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 58,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $18.02 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

