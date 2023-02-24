Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Shares of SBUX opened at $103.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

