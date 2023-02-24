Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 11,778.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $90.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average of $86.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

