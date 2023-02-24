Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,548,000 after purchasing an additional 488,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,335,000 after purchasing an additional 334,879 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,942,000 after purchasing an additional 354,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,887,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,830,000 after purchasing an additional 91,953 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

