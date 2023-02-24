Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 596 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

