Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

